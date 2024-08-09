We want to keep balanced relations with big countries: foreign adviser

Newly formed interim government's Foreign Affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain has laid emphasis on maintaining a balance with the big powers in terms of relations as the interim government begins its journey.

He also said that Bangladesh needs to have good relations with all the countries.

"We want to keep good relations with all. We need to maintain a balance of relations with the big countries," he told reporters today.

Touhid said restoring law and order is the key priority now and others will be back on track once the first goal is achieved.

Chief adviser of the interim government Prof Muhammad Yunus and other advisers today paid tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar.

They also paid homage to the martyrs of the historic Language Movement by placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar.

Nobel laureate and globally acclaimed economist Prof Muhammad Yunus was sworn in as the chief adviser of the interim government last night bringing hope for a new journey towards Bangladesh's democratic future.