Washington slams ‘violence against RMG workers’ here

The US has condemned the recent "violence against garment workers" in Bangladesh protesting over their minimum wage, and the criminalisation of legitimate worker and trade union activities.

"We are also concerned about the ongoing repression of workers and trade unions," said US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller in a regular briefing in Washington on Monday.

He was responding to a question whether the US was going to take any action over the killing of five garment workers during the recent demonstration demanding better wages.

On November 15, the US rolled out the presidential Memorandum on Advancing Worker Empowerment, Rights, and High Labour Standards Globally. According to the memorandum, the county could impose sanctions, trade penalties and visa restrictions on the violators of labour rights.

The US has been calling for ensuring freedom of trade unions and hiking wages of the workers in Bangladesh.

The government recently set the minimum monthly wages of garment workers at Tk 12,500, an increase by 56 percent, but the workers have been demanding further hike.

Miller said, "Our principle, as we have stated before, is that government must ensure that workers are able to exercise their rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining without fear of violence, reprisal, or intimidation.

"And through our work in Bangladesh, and globally, we are firmly committed to advancing these fundamental human rights."

He said the US will engage with governments, workers, labor organisations, trade unions, civil society, and the private sector around the world to protect and promote respect for internationally recognised labour rights. He said they will also continue to do so in Bangladesh.

Asked what steps the US was taking to prevent one-sided elections in Bangladesh as the ruling Awami League dismissed the US call for dialogue, Miller said the US does not take a position in favor of one party or the other, rather it wants what the Bangladeshi people themselves want: free and fair elections which are conducted in a peaceful manner.

"And we will continue to engage with the government, opposition, civil society, other stakeholders to urge them to work together for the benefit of the Bangladeshi people to ensure that outcome."