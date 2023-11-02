Visa suspension temporary: Oman

The visa suspension for Bangladeshi nationals by Oman has come in the context of a comprehensive periodical review, the Gulf country said today.

The review aimed to maintain market stability and protect the rights of expatriate workers and their employers in accordance with the law, according to a press release issued by the Oman Embassy in Bangladesh.

"The relevant authorities are exerting all possible efforts to complete the review process as quickly as possible, after which the issuance of visas will resume in accordance with the guidelines and instructions that will be concluded from the review process," reads the release, adding, the decision to suspend visa issuance includes other nationalities and is temporary in nature.

Oman suspended the issuance of visas across all categories for Bangladeshis from Tuesday until further notice, according to a report of The Times of Oman, which quoted the Royal Police of Oman.

Besides, the Royal Police of Oman confirmed the suspension of "visa conversions" for expatriates arriving in Oman on tourist and visit visas, as per the report.

Oman is a top destination for Bangladeshi migrant workers. The Gulf country currently hosts more than 7,00,000 Bangladeshis, including undocumented ones.

According to Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training data, Oman has recruited 18.33 lakh or 11.91 percent of the total Bangladeshi workers migrating abroad from 1976 till June this year.

In the first six months of this year, 76,679 workers have migrated to Oman for employment.

According to the Oman Embassy's release, one of the objectives of the review is to resolve "the phenomenon of an increasing number of laid-off workers" in the market who resort to working illegally in random jobs without having full legal protection and rights.

Another objective is to ensure that companies and citizens who apply for work visas for foreign nationals will actually employ them in licensed jobs and not exploit them by forcing them to work in unlicensed jobs or to engage in illegal activities.

Besides, the review will address the growing practice of some states in imposing "cumbersome, lengthy and costly" conditions and procedures in the process of recruitment, a practice which is counterproductive for both workers and employers, reads the release.