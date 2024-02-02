Diplomacy
Vietnamese PM invites Sheikh Hasina to visit Hanoi

Photo: BSS

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has invited his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina to pay an official bilateral visit to Hanoi.

The formal invitation was handed over to Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud by his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son during a bilateral meeting today on the sideline of the 3rd Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum being held in Brussels, said a foreign ministry's press release.

During the meeting, the Vietnamese foreign minister also invited Hasan Mahmud to visit Hanoi to further strengthen the 5- year-long friendly relations between Bangladesh and Vietnam.

The two foreign ministers discussed various matters related to mutual interest and bilateral issues.

