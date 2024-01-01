Verdict against Yunus cannot affect Bangladesh-US ties: foreign secretary

Sentencing Prof Muhammad Yunus and three other top officials of Grameen Telecom to six months' imprisonment in a labour law violation case is unlikely to affect the US-Bangladesh relationship, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said today.

"The issue of an individual cannot affect state relationship," he said when reporters asked if the verdict against the Nobel laureate will impact Bangladesh-US ties.

"This is a legal issue and he (Yunus) has scope of appeal. He also secured bail. So, this is an ongoing legal process and I don't want to make any comment on it," he added while talking to reporters at the foreign ministry.

Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus and three other top officials of Grameen Telecom were sentenced to six months' imprisonment in a labour law violation case today.

Sheikh Merina Sultana, chairman of the Third Labour Court of Dhaka, delivered the verdict.

After the verdict, Yunus and the three other officials filed separate bail petitions, and the judge granted them bail for a month.