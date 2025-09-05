Vatican delegation due in Dhaka tomorrow on weeklong visit

Cardinal George Koovakad is set to hold a series of meetings and discussions

A high-level Vatican delegation is arriving in Dhaka tomorrow on a weeklong visit to promote inter-faith dialogue and societal harmony in Bangladesh.

The delegation led by Cardinal George Koovakad, prefect of the Vatican's Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, will be holding a series of meetings and discussions, according to foreign ministry officials.

During the visit, Cardinal Koovakad is likely to call on Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed.

He is scheduled to interact with the journalists, students, teachers, interfaith leaders and visit the Islamic Foundation, Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, a Buddhist and a Hindu temple in Dhaka and interact with the community leaders concerned.

The Vatican embassy sources said Cardinal Koovakad will interact with the Christian religious leaders and conduct a prayer service for the Catholic community at the Tejgaon Catholic Church.

He will also deliver a keynote speech titled "Promoting a culture of Harmony" at an inter-religious dialogue at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center.

During the visit, Indunil Janakaratne Kodithuwakku Kankanamalage, secretary of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, will deliver a message to the Bangladesh Muslim Community.

On September 11, the cardinal will attend a reception at the Vatican embassy in Dhaka, marking the Pope's feast.