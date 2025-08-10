Uttara Jet Crash: UK team arrives to provide advanced care to the injured

A specialised UK Emergency Medical Team arrived in Bangladesh yesterday to provide advanced care to those injured in the tragic aircraft crash at Milestone School and College in Uttara's Diabari area on July 21.

The nine-member team comprises highly experienced clinical professionals, including infectious disease specialists, intensive care doctors, infection prevention and control nurses, and rehabilitation specialists, the UK High Commission said in a statement.

Over the next three weeks, they will work alongside local physicians to deliver critical care and rehabilitation services to injured students receiving treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, it added.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke said, "The UK stands in solidarity with those affected by this tragic incident and wants to extend its support. I am confident that the specialised treatment offered by the UK medical team will accelerate the recovery and rehabilitation of the injured students."

At least 34 persons, mostly students, were killed and more than 150 others injured in that fighter jet crash.