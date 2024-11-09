Diplomacy
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Nov 9, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Nov 9, 2024 04:55 AM

Most Viewed

Diplomacy

US wants Dhaka to respect freedom of religion: Miller

UNB, Dhaka
Sat Nov 9, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Nov 9, 2024 04:55 AM

The United States has said they want to see freedom of religion respected in Bangladesh, and that people are held accountable for any attacks.

"We have, in our discussions with Bangladeshi officials, made clear that we want to see freedom of religion respected," US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters in a regular media briefing in Washington on November 7.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Miller said they want to see people are held accountable in any attack as is appropriate under Bangladeshi law. And, he added, it is true of their position in Bangladesh and anywhere in the world.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

সম্প্রীতির দেশ গঠনে একে অপরের সহযোগিতায় এগিয়ে আসুন: সেনাপ্রধান

জাতীয় বৌদ্ধ ধর্মীয় মহাসম্মেলন উপলক্ষে আজ শুক্রবার ঢাকার মেরুল বাড্ডায় আন্তর্জাতিক বৌদ্ধ বিহার পরিদর্শন করেন সেনাপ্রধান।

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

শিল্পী এবং বুদ্ধিজীবী এই বিষয়টার মধ্যে আদতে কোনো পার্থক্য নেই: কৃষ্ণকলি

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে