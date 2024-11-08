Diplomacy
UNB, Dhaka
Fri Nov 8, 2024 09:32 PM
Last update on: Fri Nov 8, 2024 09:43 PM

US wants Dhaka to respect freedom of religion

Matthew Miller

The United States has said they want to see freedom of religion is respected in Bangladesh, and people are held accountable for any attacks.

"We have, in our discussions with Bangladeshi officials, made clear that we want to see freedom of religion respected," US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters in a regular media briefing in Washington on November 7.

Miller said they want to see people are held accountable in any attack as is appropriate under Bangladeshi law.

And, he added, it is true of their position in Bangladesh and anywhere in the world.

