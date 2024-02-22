US wants Bangladeshi officials to abide by laws

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Tuesday said the US encourages elected officials of Bangladesh to comply with the country's laws and financial regulations in regards to corruption.

The comments were made at a regular briefing in response to a question.

A journalist, citing a detailed Bloomberg report, observed that it was an open secret that people in the Bangladesh regime were involved in corruption.

He said former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury is alleged to have built an empire in the UK and US valued at 200 million pounds sterling, equivalent to one percent of the country's foreign reserve. This is just one case among many.

Miller said, "We are aware of these reports and encourage the Government of Bangladesh to ensure that all elected officials comply with the country's laws and financial regulations."