US, UK, EU voice worry over conflict in Rakhine State

As many as 15 countries -- including the US and the UK -- and development partners yesterday expressed concern over the worsening situation in the Rakhine State of Myanmar and the cross-border implications.

"Today we reiterate the importance of protecting all civilians," they said in a joint statement on the occasion of the World Refugee Day yesterday.

The intense fighting between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army in Rakhine State since November last year has left hundreds of thousands of people, including the Rohingya, displaced.

Another several thousand also took shelter along the Naf river close to the Bangladesh border.

Several hundred Myanmar border security personnel and Myanmar military along with some of their family members had also crossed the border and taken shelter in Bangladesh. They were later repatriated.

Transport through the waterway between Teknaf and St Martin's Island has remained suspended after bullets were fired targeting boats last week.

The 15 countries in their statement recognised Bangladesh's generosity in hosting more than a million Rohingya who fled their homes in 2017 and earlier.

The other signatories of the statement are Japan, Germany, Canada, Australia, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, France, Switzerland, Norway and Italy.

The donor countries said they will continue to make dedicated efforts to provide essential services for Rohingya refugees and Bangladesh's host communities.

"We continue to advocate for global attention for this protracted crisis, amid emerging new crises and growing global humanitarian need," they said.

In the camps, improved opportunities for refugees to pursue meaningful education and livelihoods could build essential resilience and self-reliance, the statement said. "This is important to overcome cycles of poverty and marginalisation for future generations."

"We remain committed to ensure a better and more dignified life for the Rohingyas while they remain in Bangladesh. We will continue to pursue regional coordination and collective efforts towards sustainable solutions for Rohingya refugees, partnering with the government of Bangladesh."