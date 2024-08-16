US in touch with India on developments in Bangladesh

Says US State Dept

The United States is in touch with India and other countries in the region regarding the recent developments in Bangladesh and is seeking an end to the violence there, said a State Department official.

Vedant Patel, principal deputy spokesperson of the department, said this at a briefing yesterday when he was asked on the security situation, human rights issues, and the process of restoration of democracy in Bangladesh.

"On the topic of Bangladesh, we have been in touch with our Indian partners as well as other countries in the region to discuss recent events," Patel said.

"Our push for an end to violence in Bangladesh as well as for accountability and the respect for rule of law is on," he said.

Asked about the two letters sent by two Indian American congressmen -- Raja Krishnamoorthi and Shri Thanedar -- to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken seeking his intervention in protecting the lives of Hindus in Bangladesh, he said he is aware of them.

"I'm not going to get into specific letters or engagements…. We welcome Dr Yunus's call for calm and an end to the violence… We welcome the new government's focus on restoring security and the protection of members of minority communities as well," he added.