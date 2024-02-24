US team due today in first visit after polls

A three-member US delegation is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka today to advance the bilateral relationship, despite some tensions in recent years.

This will be the first visit by US officials since the January 7 election.

The delegation will include US National Security Council's Senior Director for South Asia, Eileen Laubacher, US Deputy Assistant Secretary at the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, Afreen Akhter, and USAID Assistant Administrator for Asia, Michael Schiffer.

During their stay, US officials are likely to hold meetings with Masud Bin Momen, foreign secretary; Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to the prime minister; and members from the private sector, civil society, and labour organisations.

Diplomatic sources said that though there were ups and downs in the bilateral relationship, both countries have a lot of stakes in advancing the ties.

The visit comes at a time when the situation in neighbouring Myanmar is worsening, with ethnic rebel groups taking control of camps of junta troops and cities in the bordering areas, including in Rakhine.

The visit, therefore, is also significant from the point of view of regional security, they said.

Eileen Laubacher, who visited Bangladesh in January last year, visited Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar and met officials from UN-run organisations, NGOs, and local government.

She also met PM's then Security Adviser Major General (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, and other government officials.

Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS), the crisis in Myanmar, its regional implications, and the Rohingya crisis may be a major part of her discussions, sources said, referring to US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu's recent remarks.

On February 15, Lu said the situation in Myanmar and the refugee crisis were not improving and that security issues could deepen for Bangladesh and potentially for India in the coming days.

Afreen Akhter, who also visited Bangladesh on October 16-17 last year, may mainly focus on civil society, media, and labour rights, which was also reflected in her recent remarks.

At a briefing in Washington on February 14, she said Washington is focusing on engaging civil society, labour organisations, and the media to build institutions that will enable Bangladesh to become more democratic.

Meanwhile, USAID Assistant Administrator for Asia Michael Schiffer is expected to focus on the development partnership between the two countries.

The bilateral trade between Bangladesh and the US accounts for more than $10 billion. The US is the leading contributor of humanitarian assistance in response to the Rohingya crisis in Bangladesh.

Democratic deficiency, lack of media freedom, shrinking space of civil society, and labour rights are some of the major concerns for the US, which it wants to improve, diplomatic sources said.