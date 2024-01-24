US to take steps to deepen ties with Bangladesh

The US will continue to take steps to deepen its ties with Bangladesh.

"There are a number of steps that we have and will continue to take when it comes to deepening our partnership with Bangladesh," said Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel during a regular briefing at the US Department of State in Washington on Monday.

"We have the opportunity to also engage with non-government actors as well, which we believe is also key and critical to deepening this relationship also," he said.