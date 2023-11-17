US to start labour diplomacy: State Dept

The US Department of State will begin implementing key actions from President Biden's Presidential Memorandum on "Advancing Worker Empowerment, Rights, and High Labor Standards Globally".

"Labour rights are integral to building democracy, achieving economic growth, strengthening supply chain resilience, and levelling the playing field for American workers and companies," said US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken on Thursday.

This new whole-of-government approach will advance worker empowerment and unions, in line with President Biden's policies at home, according to an announcement made by the US Department of State.

The Presidential Memorandum for the first time directs chiefs of mission and department officials to directly engage in labour diplomacy and enhancing programming and public messaging on workers and labour rights.

The department's efforts to advance internationally recognised workers' rights will be carried out alongside interagency partners, including US Department of Labor.

"This memorandum is intended to raise global labour standards, building on the full range of existing authorities and tools in diplomacy, foreign assistance and programming, law enforcement, and global trade and economic cooperation, consistent with relevant international obligations and commitments," the announcement reads.