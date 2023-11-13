US sends letter to 3 major parties urging dialogue

US Assistant Secretary at the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu has sent letters to three major political parties in the country urging unconditional dialogue to solve the political crisis, said Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader.

The US embassy in Bangladesh in a statement restated the US position that it wants a free, fair and credible election in Bangladesh.

"The United States urges all sides to engage in dialogue without preconditions," it said.

It also said that The United States does not favour any political party over the other.

The United States will continue to implement the 3C policy (US visa policy) in an even-handed manner against those who undermine the democratic election process, it further added.