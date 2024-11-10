US Secret Service to train Bangladeshi law enforcers to combat money laundering, terror financing

The US has joined Bangladesh's efforts to disrupt transnational criminal networks and foster a safer, more secure environment for Bangladeshis.

US Embassy Dhaka Chargé d'Affaires Megan Bouldin said the two countries face common challenges from transnational criminal networks that operate across borders.

She spoke as the US Embassy in Dhaka, in collaboration with Bangladeshi law enforcement agencies, launched a comprehensive Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Threat Finance (AML/CTF) training programme at the Police Staff College in the capital today, according to a statement of the US embassy.

This initiative, led by the US Secret Service and funded by the US Department of State's Bureau of Counterterrorism, aims to enhance the investigative and technical capabilities of Bangladeshi officials in combating financial and cybercrimes.

The inauguration ceremony included 60 law enforcement officials from 11 Bangladeshi agencies, marking the commencement of a year-long training initiative that integrates formal seminars, online training, and practical investigative exercises.

Bouldin underscored the significance of bilateral cooperation in addressing these multifaceted threats, which encompass financial crimes, human trafficking, and terrorism.

The year-long training will cover critical techniques for financial investigations, including open-source intelligence and cryptocurrency tracing, equipping Bangladeshi law enforcement officials with international standards for evidence gathering and case presentation.

This programme reaffirms the US embassy's commitment to bolstering Bangladesh's capacity to counter financial crime and cybercrime, thereby promoting a safer Indo-Pacific region and a more secure global financial system.

Since 2011, the US embassy has supported the training of over 25,000 Bangladeshi police and approximately 250 officials of other law enforcement agencies in Bangladesh.