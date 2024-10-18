US says no excuse for violence in Bangladesh

The US has said there is no excuse for violence in Bangladesh, and anyone responsible for violence should be held accountable.

"We have made it clear that there's no excuse for violence, either conducted against those conducting peaceful protests or conducted by those protesting, and anyone that's responsible for violence should be held accountable," said US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

He made the remarks during a media briefing in Washington on Wednesday when a journalist drew his attention to the latest government "embargo" on arresting the July-August protesters. The journalist claimed that many police personnel were killed between August 5 and 8 after the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government.

The interim government has said no cases can be filed against those students and ordinary people who actively participated in the mass uprising in July-August, apparently giving impunity to those who carried out attacks even after August 5.

The home ministry in a statement said that there will be no cases, arrests, or harassment for the events related to the mass uprising that occurred from July 15 to August 8.

ZI Khan Panna, chairperson of human rights organisation Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK), told BBC Bangla that there was no chance of impunity for criminal offences.

All the efforts that are being made now are illegal, he said.

Responding to a question on a song sung at a puja mandap during the recent Durga Puja, Miller said the US is committed to religious freedom in Bangladesh and elsewhere.

"With regard to that specific incident, I'll take it back and get you an answer," he said.