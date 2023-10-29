US to review all violent incidents for visa curbs

Says its embassy in Dhaka, condemns political violence

US Embassy in Dhaka. Photo taken from Wikipedia

The United States has condemned the political violence that took place in Dhaka yesterday, saying that it will be "reviewing all violent incidents for possible visa restrictions".

"The reported killing of a police officer, a political activist, and the burning of a hospital are unacceptable. As is violence against civilians, including journalists," the US embassy in Dhaka said in a statement.

"We call for calm and restraint on all sides," added the statement.

The areas surrounding the capital's Nayapaltan, where BNP was holding a mega rally, turned into a battlefield as its activists waged a pitched battle with police for hours.

The clash between police and BNP men started around 1:00pm near Kakrail mosque, and it later spread to surrounding areas.

On May 24, the US said it would impose visa restrictions on individuals and their immediate family members "if they are responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh".

On September 22, it said it started applying the curbs.