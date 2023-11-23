Diplomacy
Thu Nov 23, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Nov 22, 2023 11:59 PM

US renews call for free, fair polls

The US reiterated that it wants to see a free and peaceful election in Bangladesh.

"We want to see the elections carried out ... peacefully. That has been our policy, as I have made clear a number of times from here," said State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller in a briefing on Tuesday.

He was asked if he thought violence by the BNP was contributing to the undermining of the democratic process and whether he would condemn the violence.

"I think -- I think I answered that with my previous answer," Miller said.

