US reiterates commitment to help ensure free, fair polls

Washington reiterated yesterday its commitment to collaborating with the government, opposition, civil society, and other stakeholders to ensure a free and fair election.

The US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the US would engage with all stakeholders to encourage them to collaborate for the benefit of the Bangladeshi people and ensure free and fair elections that are conducted peacefully.

He made the comment at a media briefing in Washington, DC, yesterday when asked how the US assesses the current situation in Bangladesh, where the government is conducting elections "in an unprecedented manner by detaining 20-plus thousand opposition party leaders and activists" and the main opposition BNP is boycotting the election.

"I'm not going to speculate on the outcome of the elections," he said, adding that, as they have said several times before, they urge all the stakeholders to work together for a free and fair election.

The US, which declared a visa policy saying that those undermining the elections would face visa restrictions, has been calling for free and fair elections.

The state department also sent letters to the main political parties -- the Awami League, BNP, and Jatiya Party -- to hold dialogue without any preconditions. That has not, however, happened.

The government is now going ahead with the elections, with the BNP continuing to enforce strikes and blockades following the October 28 rally, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and instating a caretaker government -- a demand that the ruling party rejects.