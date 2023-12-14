US provides additional $87m for Rohingyas

The US has announced an additional $87 million in humanitarian assistance to support the Rohingya and host communities in Cox's Bazar.

With this new funding, USAID will work with the UN World Food Programme to provide critically needed food and nutrition assistance, as well as infrastructure maintenance, disaster risk reduction, and self-reliance and livelihoods support, according to a statement of the US embassy in Dhaka yesterday.

This additional funding, together with contributions from other donors, will also enable WFP to raise food rations for the nearly one million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

The food and nutrition assistance include electronic vouchers for staple and fresh foods at designated distribution sites, as well as support to feeding programs for malnourished children six months to five years of age and pregnant and lactating women.

The US has so far provided nearly $2.4 billion since the outbreak of violence in August 2017, including nearly $1.9 billion to assist Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh.