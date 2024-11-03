US polls outcome won’t affect our bilateral ties

Says CA’s press secretary on Dhaka-Washington relations

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam yesterday said the results of the US election will not pose any challenge for the relations between the country and Bangladesh.

Prof Muhammad Yunus, as a global leader, has very good ties with senior leaders of both the Democratic and Republican parties, he added.

"He [Prof Yunus] has friends in both parties. The relationship depends a lot on personal attachment. Prof Yunus is a global leader. So, whether Kamala Harris or Donald Trump wins the US election, there will be no challenge for our relationship," he said while speaking as the chief at a debate competition in the capital.

Shafiqul Alam said Donald Trump's statement on minorities in Bangladesh is a completely domestic political issue, and lobbyists may have influenced this issue.

Trump, on Thursday, strongly condemned the "barbaric violence" against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are "getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos."

"What Republican Donald Trump, who is running again for the White House, thinks about the events in Bangladesh 'does obviously matter'," he said, but stressed that their task in the government is to tell the truth.

"He [Trump] may soon become the leader of the free world. But our task is to tell our truth in the most transparent and compelling way possible," he said.

Alam said Bangladesh's relations with India are good, and Bangladesh wants to continue this good relationship with them.

"We received support from all over the world in the unprecedented mass uprising that took place in Bangladesh. No evil force can survive when the people wake up," he said.