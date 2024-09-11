US plans talks on economy with Yunus

The US is set to launch economic talks with Bangladesh's interim government, as Washington seeks to help boost its economy, the Financial Times reports.

The discussions to be held in Dhaka on September 14-15 represent the first high-level economic discussions between the US and Bangladesh since a student-led protest movement toppled long-serving authoritarian leader Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus is expected to participate in the talks along with other senior Bangladeshi officials, according to the report.

The US delegation will be led by the Treasury Department and include officials from the State Department, the US Agency for International Development and the Office of the US Trade Representative.

"The United States is optimistic that, by implementing needed reforms, Bangladesh can address its economic vulnerabilities and build a foundation for continued growth and increased prosperity," Brent Neiman, assistant US Treasury secretary for international finance, told the Financial Times.

He said Washington planned to "underscore US support for Bangladesh's continued engagement with the IMF and other international financial institutions" as Bangladesh "seeks to strengthen economic growth by deepening financial sector reforms, improving fiscal sustainability and reducing corruption".

The discussions with the US are expected to span fiscal and monetary policy, as well as the health of the financial system. US officials will also meet representatives of the private sector.

The collapse of Hasina's government last month followed weeks of violent protests. The turmoil disrupted South Asia's second-largest economy and its economically vital garment sector, which is the second largest after China and a major employer. Industry officials said last month that some chains had shifted orders to rival producers in Southeast Asia.

The US has called on Bangladesh to implement reforms in the industry, including the decriminalisation of trade unions, and Yunus has called for labour reforms to help garment producers win more orders.