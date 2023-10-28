US monitoring reports on Khaleda’s health

Says state dept spokesperson

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller on Thursday said the US is monitoring reports about former prime minister Khaleda Zia's "deteriorating" health.

"We have encouraged the Bangladeshi government to ensure a fair and transparent legal process for her. And I don't have anything to add to an internal legal process," Miller said on Thursday.

He told this in reply to a question during a regular media briefing in Washington.

He also reiterated that the US does not take sides in Bangladesh politics.

"I will just say that, no, we do not take a side on internal political matters," he said.