Diplomacy
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Oct 28, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Oct 28, 2023 01:43 AM

Most Viewed

Diplomacy

US monitoring reports on Khaleda’s health

Says state dept spokesperson
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Oct 28, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Oct 28, 2023 01:43 AM

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller on Thursday said the US is monitoring reports about former prime minister Khaleda Zia's "deteriorating" health.

"We have encouraged the Bangladeshi government to ensure a fair and transparent legal process for her. And I don't have anything to add to an internal legal process," Miller said on Thursday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He told this in reply to a question during a regular media briefing in Washington.

He also reiterated that the US does not take sides in Bangladesh politics.

"I will just say that, no, we do not take a side on internal political matters," he said. 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|মতামত

মাহফুজ আনামের লেখা: ফিলিস্তিনে গণহত্যা ও পশ্চিমাদের নৈতিক অবস্থান

এই সংঘাত একটি রাষ্ট্রের সঙ্গে একটি সংগঠনের। যখন একটি ‘রাষ্ট্র’ জ্ঞাতসারে নির্বিচার হামলা চালিয়ে গাজায় সাত হাজারের বেশি মানুষকে হত্যা করে, যাদের মধ্যে ৪০ শতাংশই শিশু, তাদের দায়টাই কি বেশি নয়?

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

নারায়ণগঞ্জে একাধিক তল্লাশি চৌকিতে সারাদিন যা করল পুলিশ

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে