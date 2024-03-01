US' messaging towards Bangladesh stressing on positivity, not pressure: Kugelman

The US has concluded that smooth relations with Bangladesh are a strategic imperative and its messaging in relation to the country is emphasising positivity and potential, not public pressure.

Michael Kugelman, director for South Asia Institute at the Washington-based Wilson Center, made this observation in the reputed American magazine "Foreign Policy" in its February 29 edition.

His comment comes after the first visit to Bangladesh by a US delegation since the country's 12th parliamentary polls on January 7.

The delegation comprised US National Security Council's Senior Director Eileen Laubacher, State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Afreen Akhter and USAID Assistant Administrator Michael Schiffer.

Their discussions also focused on climate change, trade, the Rohingya refugee crisis, and labour rights. The delegation met with senior officials, business executives, civil society organisations, and top opposition leaders and the agenda included strengthening diplomatic ties and advancing shared interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

The visit came amid an apparent shift in bilateral relations, especially in terms of tone and messaging, as in the months ahead of the January 7 elections, the US took strong steps to promote human rights and democracy, including through sanctions, visa restrictions, and public criticism.

The State Department also characterised the voting as not being free or fair.

However, on February 6, US President Joe Biden sent a letter to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that welcomed the "next chapter" in the US-Bangladesh relationship. It did not mention rights or democracy.

"Geopolitical factors also play a role in the new US approach. The conflict in neighbouring Myanmar is intensifying, and Bangladesh hosts hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees but seeks to repatriate them. Washington wants to ensure that it has sufficient diplomatic space to engage with Dhaka on these sensitive issues," Kugelman wrote in the magazine.

Additionally, the foreign policy expert said with US foreign-policy attention increasingly focused on instability in the Middle East, the US wants to reduce diplomatic headaches elsewhere.

However, he said, the shift in US-Bangladesh relations isn't as sharp as it may seem. Despite tensions over the election, ties were already deepening, especially in the areas identified by Biden as priorities in his letter: trade, defence, climate change, and humanitarian issues.

"Furthermore, the focus on human rights and democracy will continue," Kugelman said referring to Afreen Akhter's meeting with opposition leaders and the discussion on "thousands of opposition members in prison".

Kugelman thinks Dhaka remains a test case for Washington's values-based foreign policy, but the experiment is now being conducted with less rigour.

"The relationship's tone and messaging are emphasising positivity and potential, not public pressure. Ultimately, this reflects that, for now, the United States has concluded that smooth relations with Bangladesh are a strategic imperative."

One of the possibilities for the US' turnaround is Washington's desire to distance itself from the highly charged political environment in Dhaka. The more US officials publicly opine about human rights and democracy in Bangladesh, the more they risk getting dragged into it, Michael Kugelman said.

Also, the repeated US public pressure on Bangladesh to hold free and fair elections emboldened both China and Russia, giving them pretexts to accuse the US of meddling in Bangladesh's domestic affairs.

That pressure also upset India, a key US partner that is closely aligned with Bangladesh's ruling party. The previous US approach effectively gave Beijing and Moscow an advantage in Dhaka and rankled New Delhi, he said.