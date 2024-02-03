US to keep working with govt despite polls concerns

Says state dept spokesperson

Even though the US expressed concerns about Bangladesh's elections and crackdowns on political activists, the country will not cease working with the Bangladesh government, said State Department Spokesperson Mathew Miller.

During Thursday's briefing at the state department, Miller was asked how it would be possible to work with the Bangladesh government in various security areas without welcoming the prime minister.

In response, Miller said, "So I would say that we have relationships of this sort all around the world. We expressed our concerns about the Bangladeshi election. We've expressed our concerns about crackdowns in Bangladesh, but that doesn't mean that we don't have the responsibility to work with the government -- both on areas where we have concern and also areas where we believe we can cooperate on shared priorities."

Miller earlier said that the US is interested in working with Bangladesh in various security areas, including counterterrorism, border security, cyber security, maritime security, and regional stability.

On January 8, the State Department spokesperson issued a press statement saying that the US "supports the people of Bangladesh and their aspirations for democracy, freedom of peaceful assembly, and freedom of expression."

Miller noted that the US remained concerned about the suppression of the political opposition and irregularities during the election. He said the US did not recognise the elections as free or fair.

On May 24 last year, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that visa restrictions would be imposed on individuals and their immediate family members if they are responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.