US keen to see domcracy continue in Bangladesh, Uzra Zeya tells Salman F Rahman

US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya has reiterated that Washington is keen to see continuation of democracy in Bangladesh.

She made the comment during a meeting with Prime Minister's Adviser for Private Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman at the State Department yesterday.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the US Muhammad Imran, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Afreen Akhter and senior officials of Bangladesh Embassy and US State Department were present at the meeting.

This is the latest in a series of meetings between the officials of Bangladesh and the US over the last two years.

Washington has taken various measures including visa restrictions as means of applying pressure to ensure free and fair elections in Bangladesh following two national elections marred with allegations of irregularities.

At the meeting on Friday, Under Secretary Zeya reaffirmed that the US does not support any particular political party, and is instead keen to see the continuation of democracy in Bangladesh.

Salman F Rahman and Uzra Zeya both acknowledged that in democracy, the only means to changing the government is through elections.

Salman reiterated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's firm commitment to ensure that the upcoming elections are held in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

They also discussed a wide range of bilateral issues including further enhancing the existing excellent economic partnership between Bangladesh and the US.

They also talked about the recent conflicts in the Middle East, and the Rohingya issue.

Uzra Zeya praised Bangladesh's generosity for hosting over 1.2 million Rohingya refugees and assured continued US support for them.