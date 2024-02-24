US keen to deepen ties with Bangladesh

Says its acting deputy assistant secretary

US Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary at Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Scott Urbom said Bangladesh has been an important partner of his country for over 50 years and that the US has been investing billions of dollars in Bangladesh's health, education, and other sectors.

"We look forward to deepening the partnership with Bangladesh in the next 50 years and beyond," he said while speaking at a programme organised by the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington.

Scott Urbom also said Mother Language Day holds a special place in the hearts of not only the people of Bangladesh, but also people all over the world.

Urbom said, today Bangla ranks as one of the most well-spoken languages in the world, and it is a testament to the Bangla language's influence and importance in connecting Bangla speakers around the world.

The Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC observed International Mother Language Day on Wednesday by recalling the supreme sacrifice of the martyrs of the Language Movement, according to a media release issued yesterday.

As part of the programme, a function was held at the auditorium of the mission in the evening in the presence of ambassadors, diplomats from various countries, senior officials of the US government, and the members of the Bangladeshi diaspora.

Bangladesh Ambassador Muhammad Imran delivered the welcome remarks.