'US Indo-Pacific Strategy not a military alliance against any country'

Says Maxwell Martin, political officer at the US Embassy in Dhaka

The US Indo-Pacific Strategy is not a military alliance against any country but a vision to ensure that the region is free and open so that countries can freely make their own choices, said a US official today.

"The US Indo-Pacific Strategy is a positive, progressive, and shared vision for the region. It is not a military alliance, nor does it seek to become one. It is defined by what we stand for, not what we are against," said Maxwell Martin, political officer at the US Embassy in Dhaka, at a briefing at the embassy.

His comments come when many analysts believe that the Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS) is aimed at countering China.

Also, there is a perception that Washington wants Dhaka to join the IPS, which was released in February 2022 laying out commitment and shared vision for the region that is free and open and becomes ever more connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient.

The IPS is not a club one can join, but a vision shared by many nations and peoples, Martin said, adding: "Our vision is not about forcing countries to choose between the UN and other partner. It is about ensuring that the region is free and open so countries can freely make their own choices."

Washington welcomes the release of Bangladesh's Indo-Pacific Outlook in April 2023, he said and added that the US has many common interests and look forward to engaging on them, particularly in building inclusive economic prosperity and environmental and social resilience in the face of 21st century transnational threats.

Martin recognised that Bangladesh maintains a balanced foreign policy, having relations with countries call it China, India, Russia, or the US.

"US-Bangladesh cooperation to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific is just one aspect of our wide-ranging bilateral relationship. it is driven by our nations' shared history, common values and future potential. It is not defined by India, China, Russia, or any third country," he said.

Regarding relations in the region, many countries, including the US, have vital economic or people-to-people ties with China that they want to preserve, he said.

"Every nation will navigate its bilateral relations and interests differently. We do not expect every country to have the same assessment of China as we do," he added.