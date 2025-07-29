US had no role in last year's July uprising: ex-diplomat Danilowicz

A former US diplomat yesterday said the US had no role in the July uprising that took place in Bangladesh last year.

"I had sought proof of such campaign that the US had a role. None could provide any proof," said Jon F Danilowicz, who worked at the US Embassy in Dhaka in two stints -- once in 2007-11 as political/economic adviser and then in 2012-2014 as deputy chief of mission.

He was addressing a seminar organised by the South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance (SIPG) at North South University (NSU) on "The Significance of the July Revolution for US–Bangladesh Relations: Looking Back, Looking Forward" yesterday at the university.

The seminar explored the evolving nature of Bangladesh–US relations in the context of recent political transitions in Bangladesh, and the broader strategic shifts unfolding across the Indo-Pacific region.

Danilowicz said it was a total misinformation and disinformation related to the US role in the July uprising.

He advised both the US and Bangladesh to focus on developing mutual trust, highlighting the enduring people-to-people ties between the two nations, the evolving US Indo-Pacific outlook, and the value of democratic engagement in sustaining long-term cooperation.

In his keynote, former ambassador Mohammad Sufiur Rahman, senior research fellow at SIPG emphasised the importance of recalibrating diplomatic efforts to meet new geopolitical realities.

He identified the non-bilateral factors such as the India factor and, China factor in charting the course for future bilateral relations.

Sufiur Rahman articulated Bangladesh's discomfort with no-tariff demands from the US that include compliance with standards of intellectual property, labour law, etc as well as to reduce economic linkage with China.

He advised the two countries to focus on trust-building and long-term interests rather than short-term gains, and advised against coercion as a tool to pursue interests.

Faisal Samad, former senior vice president of BGMEA, focused on the implications of recent US tariff hikes on Bangladesh's readymade garments sector and emphasised the need for pragmatic trade diplomacy in navigating evolving global trade policies.

He pointed out that from a business standpoint, they are deeply concerned about the newly imposed tariffs. This isn't just an $8 billion issue—it will have a much broader, multibillion-dollar impact on our economy. He emphasized that Bangladesh needs more trade, not aid.

Former Prof Shahiduzzaman of Dhaka Univeristy, Prof AKM Waresul Karim of NSU, and Prof Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, vice-chancellor of North South University, also spoke at the event moderated by SIPG director Prof Sk Tawfique M Haque.