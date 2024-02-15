US eyes strengthening 'levers of democracy' in Bangladesh

Says US deputy asst secy

Washington is focusing on engaging civil society, labour organisations and media to build institutions that will enable Bangladesh to become more democratic, said Afreen Akhter, deputy assistant secretary at the US State Department.

"We are really wanting to focus on building up the institutions of democracy, the levers of democracy, in Bangladesh," said Afreen Akhter, who work's in the state department's Bureau of South Central Asian Affairs.

She made the remarks at a briefing at the Foreign Press Center in Washington on Wednesday.

"… we have a tremendous amount of work ongoing developing free media in Bangladesh, working with civil society and labour organisations across the spectrum to build up these institutions of democracy that will enable Bangladesh to become more democratic over the longer term," she said.

"And our goal in doing so is to really build up civic space in Bangladesh, preserve civic space, build democratic institutions over a long term," she added.

He response came as Bangladeshi journalist wanted know what specific actions the US is undertaking to facilitate a democracy in Bangladesh. The journalist also referred to a Wall Street Journal article in which it was argued that US was turning away it focus from promoting democracy in the country.

He also asked how the US plans to align the Indo-Pacific Strategy with Bangladesh, considering its emergence as an "authoritarian regime".

Afreen Akhter said the US was actually pleased to see Bangladesh's Indo-Pacific Outlook, which positively mirrors a lot of US objectives: terms of economic investment, climate change, security and defense cooperation etc.

She said Bangladesh is one of the UN' largest peacekeeping contributors, and her country lauds Dhaka for that.