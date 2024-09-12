US, EU discuss latest developments in Bangladesh: State Department

The United States and the European Union (EU) have discussed the latest developments in Bangladesh.

On September 9-10, 2024, Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and European External Action Service (EEAS) Secretary General Stefano Sannino held the seventh high-level meeting of the US-EU Dialogue on China and the sixth meeting of the US-EU High-Level Consultations on the Indo-Pacific.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in Bangladesh apart from other issues, according to the US Department of State.

They shared their respective assessments of the geopolitical trends shaping the situation in the Indo-Pacific.

They discussed current challenges in Myanmar, highlighting the UN Special Rapporteur's June 26 report identifying banks assisting the military government and discussing means to enhance coordination and assessment of restrictive measures.

They also strongly condemned the DPRK's continued arms transfers to Russia and Russia's use of DPRK ballistic missiles in Ukraine.

They discussed the value of US and EU respective engagement with India on global challenges, on security, including in the maritime sphere, energy and connectivity in the Indo-Pacific.