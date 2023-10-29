US doesn’t support any specific party in Bangladesh

Uzra Zeya tells Salman F Rahman

The US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, Uzra Zeya, has reiterated that Washington is keen to see the continuation of democracy in Bangladesh.

During a meeting with Salman F Rahman, prime minister's adviser for private industry and investment, at the State Department on Friday, she also reaffirmed that the US does not support any particular political party in Bangladesh, according to a statement from the Bangladesh embassy in Washington.

Washington has taken various measures, including visa restrictions, as part of its initiative to ensure free and fair elections in Bangladesh.

The two previous national elections in Bangladesh were marred by allegations of irregularities.

Salman and Zeya both acknowledged that in democracy, the only way to change the government is through elections.

Salman restated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's firm commitment to ensure that the upcoming election is held in a free, fair, and peaceful manner, said the statement issued yesterday.

The two also discussed further enhancing the existing economic partnership between the two countries and talked about the recent conflicts in the Middle East, and the Rohingya issue.

Zeya praised Bangladesh's generosity for hosting over 1.2 million Rohingyas and assured continued US support for them, said the statement.

Muhammad Imran, Bangladesh ambassador to the US, Afreen Akhter, deputy assistant secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, and senior officials of Bangladesh embassy and US State Department were present at the meeting.

After the meeting, Zeya wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that she had a vital conversation with Salman on the US-Bangladesh partnership.

"Looking forward to continued engagement on shared concerns, inkling delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza; free and fair elections in Bangladesh and Rohingya refugee support," she wrote.