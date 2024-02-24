US Deputy Assistant Secy Afreen meets Fakhrul, Khasru

Afreen Akhter, US Department of State deputy assistant secretary for South and Central Asia, today met top BNP leaders and discussed the current political landscape in Bangladesh and the thousands of opposition members in prison.

"Engaging in constructive dialogue is key to understanding different perspectives and finding common ground," US Embassy wrote in X, formerly Tweeter, with a photo showing that Afreen Akhter and US Ambassador Peter Haas talking to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.

"We welcomed a fruitful discussion with @bdbnp78 's Secretary General about the current political landscape in Bangladesh and the thousands of opposition members in prison. Looking forward to continued engagement," the embassy said.