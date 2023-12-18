US Deputy Assistant Secy Afreen Akhter lauds Bangladeshis

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Afreen Akhter has lauded the strength, resilience, and fortitude of the Bangladeshis, saying that these virtues will carry the country forward in its journey ahead.

"Those are the virtues that led to Bangladesh's liberation, and those are the virtues that will carry Bangladesh forward in its journey," she said at a reception hosted by the Bangladesh embassy in Washington DC, marking the 53rd Victory Day on Sunday, according to a statement.

Afreen Akhtar appreciated Bangladesh's remarkable progress since its independence and said the US has been an important development partner in this journey. The progress that Bangladesh has made as a country has been truly remarkable, she said.

She said it is incredible that over the past 52 years, Bangladesh has lifted millions of people out of poverty. She also mentioned the deep economic relations between Bangladesh and the USA.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the US Muhammad Imran delivered the welcome address at the day-long event.