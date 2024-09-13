US delegation’s visit: Dhaka, Washington to have ‘multi-dimensional’ talk

Bangladesh looks forward to having a "multi-dimensional" discussion as it prepares to welcome the first US delegation after the formation of interim government led by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on August 8.

"The arrival of the first team of the United States (during this tenure) is a great reflection of the importance they attach to the relationship with Bangladesh. This implies that this discussion will be multi-dimensional; it will not be limited to just one topic," said Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin ahead of the visit.

The US delegation will meet the chief adviser, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain and Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed apart from their other engagement.

The foreign secretary will host a working lunch where representatives from the relevant ministries will attend.

"US and Bangladeshi officials will discuss how the US can support Bangladesh's economic growth, financial stability and development needs," said a spokesperson at the US Department of State.

"I don't want to make any kind of comments before the discussion starts, which would undermine the normality of the discussion," said the foreign secretary when asked about the specific agenda.

US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, who is now visiting New Delhi, will travel to Bangladesh as part of the delegation.

Responding to a question, Foreign Secretary Jashim said the government wants to move to a mutually beneficial relationship with everyone.

The people of Bangladesh have historically had an interest in international affairs, he added.

Throughout his trip, Assistant Secretary Lu will reaffirm the US commitment to supporting "our partners' economic growth and promoting stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region".

In Dhaka, Lu will join an interagency delegation for meetings with the Bangladeshi interim government.

The delegation will include representatives from the US Department of the Treasury, USAID, and the Office of the US Trade Representative.

The senior-level US delegation will discuss ways with the interim government to take forward the relations between the two countries in a changed political scenario.

Any visit by the US delegation is always important, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for South and Southeast Asia Lindsey W. Ford and US Deputy Under Secretary/Assistant Secretary for International Finance Brent Neiman will join the US delegation.

In this role, Ford serves as the principal adviser to senior leadership within the Department of Defence for all policy matters pertaining to the development and implementation of defence strategies and plans for the region.

Her area of responsibility includes bilateral security relations with India and all other South Asian countries, excepting Afghanistan; and with the nations of Southeast Asia.

Neiman serves as the Deputy Under Secretary for International Finance at the U.S Department of the Treasury.

The foreign affairs adviser said they will discuss issues which are achievable and stressed that US visa policy will not affect the relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the US has lowered its travel advisory for Bangladesh from Level 4 to Level 3, urging its citizens to reconsider travel rather than avoiding it entirely. This adjustment signals a perceived reduction in immediate threats to US nationals.

The revised advisory was issued shortly before a US delegation's scheduled visit to Bangladesh.

The level was raised to 4, the highest level, when the US asked its nationals not to travel to Bangladesh amid student protests in July and August.

"Reconsider travel to Bangladesh due to civil unrest, crime, and terrorism. Some areas have increased risk," reads the latest travel advisory. In its country summary, the US said since July 2024 "civil unrest, violent clashes" have largely ended, but conditions may change on short notice.

US citizens are reminded to avoid all gatherings, even peaceful ones, that could turn violent with little or no warning.

Bangladesh and the United States will discuss how the US can support Bangladesh's economic growth, financial stability and development needs as Dhaka will welcome a delegation from the US within a couple of days.