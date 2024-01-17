US to deepen, diversify relation with new govt: Hasan Mahmud

The US has agreed to deepen and diversify relationship with the new government of Bangladesh, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today.

"We discussed how to work together for more US investments as well as combating militancy and terrorism," he told journalists after meeting with US Ambassador Peter Haas at the foreign ministry.

The minister said he also discussed with Haas the free and fair 12th national polls which was observed by foreign ambassadors.

The voter turnout was about 42 percent but that could be 10 percent higher if it was not cold and foggy, he added.

Mahmud also said he thanked the ambassador for continued support from US in the development of Bangladesh during the last 52 years.