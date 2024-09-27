US to back interim govt in holding free, fair polls

Yunus, Blinken hold talks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has indicated that Bangladesh will have US support for a free and fair election, which will chart an inclusive, democratic, and equitable future for the people.

He also underscored US support and assistance for the interim government of Bangladesh as it guides the country towards economic stability and highlighted the importance of reforms to ensure continued foreign direct investment, according to US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and Blinken yesterday discussed the importance of building strong institutions to fight corruption, uphold media freedom, respect internationally recognised labour rights, and protect human rights for all in Bangladesh, including Rohingya refugees and members of the minority communities, he said.

Secretary Blinken and Prof Yunus met on the sidelines of the United National General Assembly.

According to the chief adviser's Facebook page, Blinken expressed full support for the interim government as they discussed economic cooperation, the Rohingya crisis, counterterrorism, labour issues, and the recovery of laundered money.

YUNUS AND GUTERRES MEET

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, while meeting with Yunus at the UN headquarters, reiterated its readiness to support Bangladesh in its ongoing transition and reform process.

An UN statement said the secretary-general expressed appreciation for the close cooperation between the UN and Bangladesh.

The Secretary-General and the Chief Adviser also discussed the Rohingya refugee crisis and climate change.

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden offered his country's full support to Bangladesh's interim government during his bilateral meeting with Muhammad Yunus.

They met on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York, signalling a new beginning of the relationship between the two countries.

President Biden welcomed further engagement between the two governments while Prof Yunus said his government must succeed in rebuilding the country and would need US cooperation.