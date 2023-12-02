UNGA president hopes polls can be certified free, fair

UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis said that he hopes that Bangladesh realises the importance of honouring its long and strong tradition of democratic governance.

"I should hope that Bangladesh, which has long and strong tradition of democratic governance, realises the importance of honouring that tradition and that the impending election will be free and fair and can be certified to be free and fair," he said.

He made the comment at a briefing in New York on Thursday when he was asked by a Bangladeshi journalist what initiative the UN is taking to help Bangladesh hold free and fair election.

In response, Dennis Francis said honouring the democratic traditions and holding free and fair election would be in the best interest of the people of Bangladesh.

"It will certainly, I believe, strengthen their potential to maintain and even expand the relationship with the UN and the international system.

"Democracy is an extremely important foundation upon which sustainable development can be pursued."

Francis said Bangladesh needs to support sustainable development consistently with the Agenda 2030, he said

"Best of luck in your democratic election."