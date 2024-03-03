UNDP will support Bangladesh for LDC graduation: Stefan Liller

United Nations Development Programme's Resident Representative Stefan Liller today said UNDP will play a supporting role in various activities for the development of Bangladesh, especially during the LDC graduation.

A delegation led by Liller made a courtesy call on State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu at his secretariat office today.

"UNDP will extend cooperation in technical and training activities for Bangladesh to reach the target," said Stefan.

Liller congratulated the Minister of State for Commerce Titu on his new position.

During the meeting, the state minister for commerce said that the government is working to create capable entrepreneurs and quality products from all over the country to the national and export markets.

"The government is working across the country to focus on handicrafts. The products and manufacturer will be recognized with GI location," Tutu said.

He said that e-commerce is an important medium for the expansion of exports. Products will be linked to markets with e-commerce to increase exports. The government will provide technical and financial support to the entrepreneurs for this.

During this time, Additional Secretary of Commerce Mohammad Naveed Shafiullah, UNDP's assistant representatives Anwar Haque and Sardar M Asaduzzaman, and Joint Secretary of Commerce Nahid Afroz were present, among others.