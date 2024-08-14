UN urges interim govt to be inclusive

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government to continue to make every effort to be inclusive.

"In the coming weeks, the interim government should take into account the voices of women, youth and people across the country as well as that of minority and indigenous communities as the country moves towards parliamentary elections," said his spokesman Stephane Dujarric in a statement yesterday.

Guterres welcomed the efforts of the interim government to restore calm and organise parliamentary elections in Bangladesh.

The interim government was formed on August 8 following the fall of the Awami League government on August 5 in the wake of a student-led mass upsurge.

He underscored the need for a full, independent, impartial and transparent investigation into all acts of violence, the statement said.

More than 400 people were killed during and after the fall of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

UN earlier said it stands ready to deploy a fact-finding team to Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, in another briefing, UN Secretary-General's Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said the UN is alarmed by the attacks on journalists in Bangladesh.

"Yes, we are against all attacks on journalists anywhere for any reason. And we are alarmed at the reports of attacks that have taken place," he said.

He made the comment when asked about the UN's position on the killings of three journalists and the injuries of many during the student movement.

Even after the fall of the Awami League government on August 5, the media and many journalists were attacked. The rooms of the president and secretary of the National Press Club in Dhaka have been ransacked.

He was also asked if the UN has any information on how long the interim government of Bangladesh will remain in place.

"We are in touch with the current transitional body, and we hope that there will continue to be an open, inclusive process of government formation and that there can be a quick timetable for the restoration of democratic rule," Haq said.