UN to review Bangladesh’s rights record November 13

Bangladesh's human rights record will be reviewed by the UN Human Rights Council's Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group for the fourth time at a meeting in Geneva on November 13.

Prominent aspects of the review will include enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, custodial deaths, and arbitrary arrest of political, opponents, activists and protesters.

Issues of labour rights, shrinking space for civil societies, freedom of expression, gender equality, and human trafficking will also come up, according to UN documents.

The review comes at a time when Bangladesh is witnessing political violence ahead of the national election, and the arrests of opposition leaders and activists are rampant.

In 2021, the US imposed sanctions on Rab and seven of its officials for alleged human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.

Bangladesh is one of 14 states to be reviewed by the UPR Working Group during its session that began yesterday and will last until November 17.

Bangladesh's first, second and third UPR reviews took place in February 2009, April 2013, and May 2018.

The UPR Working Group comprises the 47 member states of the Human Rights Council. However, each of the 193 UN Member States can participate in a country review.

During the review, Bangladesh will present its report stating its positions and policies, while independent human rights experts and groups known as "Special Procedures"; human rights treaty bodies, and other UN entities will present their positions.

Other human rights organisations will also present their reports.

The member countries can also pose questions to Bangladesh in this regard.

In the 2018 UPR, the US questioned the Bangladesh government about its measures to ensure the political opposition's participation in the upcoming elections, and the rights of peaceful assembly and freedom of association.

It also enquired about the Digital Security Act and steps taken to ensure independence of the judiciary.

The US further asked what the government was doing to improve the NGO registration process and to protect vulnerable groups, including atheists, ethnic and religious minorities, girls and women, and LGBTQI activists.

The UK, meanwhile, questioned the progress of investigations of law enforcers accused of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.

It also wanted to know about the actions taken by Bangladesh to ensure a free, fair and inclusive general election, and to guarantee democratic freedoms, including the right to freedom of assembly.

A diplomatic source said similar questions may also come up during the upcoming review.

According to the UN documents, the UN bodies will recommend that Bangladesh ratify the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

They will also ask Bangladesh to abide by the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, aiming at the abolition of the death penalty.