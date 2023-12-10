UN reiterates hope for free, fair polls in Bangladesh

The United Nations has reiterated its hope for a free, fair, and credible election in Bangladesh.

"I would just refer you to what I've already said extensively on the election in Bangladesh and our hopes for a free, fair, and credible election there," Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, told reporters during a briefing yesterday.

He made the comment when the journalists referred to a letter from Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen to the office of the UN Secretary-General's Office in November last week, requesting for playing a constructive role in its political progress in the context of the "undue, unwarranted and vested political pressure" the country is facing from different corners ahead of the election.

The letter was sent out amid the West's repeated calls for a free, fair, and participatory election, scheduled for January 7 next year, after two controversial polls in 2014 and 2018.

In the letter, Momen said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is "a crusader of democracy and she went through a lot to guarantee the right to vote, the right to food, and the right to a decent life."

Asked about the letter, Stéphane Dujarric said he hadn't seen the letter.