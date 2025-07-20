UN human rights office in Dhaka: Focus will be on human rights only

Says CA’s office

The mission of the UN Human Rights Office in Bangladesh will focus on addressing serious human rights abuses and will not pursue any agenda outside the country's established legal, social, and cultural framework, the Chief Adviser's Office said yesterday.

"The UN has committed to operating with full respect for Bangladesh's cultural and religious realities," it added, amid criticism from some leftist and rightist political parties.

The statement came a day after the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh's foreign ministry.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk and Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam signed the MoU to open the mission here for three years.

Until now, one or two UN officials under the UN Resident Coordinator were responsible for reporting on human rights issues in Bangladesh. According to UN officials, a separate OHCHR office will now be set up with more staff.

Since last August, the UN Human Rights Office's engagement with Bangladesh has increased significantly. It has been working with various stakeholders to advance rights reforms and conduct a comprehensive fact-finding inquiry into the deadly repression of mass protests.

However, some leftist and rightist political parties have harshly criticised the opening of the OHCHR mission.

Criticising the lack of public discussion on the MoU's terms, Communist Party of Bangladesh Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince said the UN's rights offices historically reflect imperialist interests.

Rightist political party Hefazat-e-Islam, in a statement yesterday, strongly protested the signing of the MoU.

"The government cannot unilaterally decide on such a sensitive issue by ignoring the opinions and concerns of its citizens. If the agreement is not scrapped immediately, we will be forced to take stern action," it said.

"A subservient UN human rights office, acting on behalf of American interests, cannot be allowed in this country," it added.

Mamunul Haque, ameer of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish, said yesterday that only an elected government has the authority to make any decision on opening such a mission in Bangladesh.

He also said his party will resist any attempt to establish foreign dominance in the country.

The CAO, in a statement yesterday, said the mission's objective is to support the promotion and protection of human rights in the country by providing training and technical assistance to government institutions and civil society organisations.

"Its objective is to help Bangladesh fulfil its national and international human rights obligations through capacity-building, legal support, and institutional strengthening," it added.

However, the statement said the government is aware of some groups' reservations about the opening of the mission.

"Bangladesh is a society deeply rooted in its cultural and religious traditions. We have received feedback from citizens who opined that any international partnership should respect these values," it said.

The CAO said the OHCHR mission will concentrate on tackling and preventing severe human rights abuses, such as those carried out by the previous government, and ensuring accountability for violations.

"We expect that the mission will always demonstrate transparency and maintain close cooperation with local stakeholders," the statement said.

The Chief Adviser's Office said the government retains sovereign authority to withdraw from the agreement if the partnership no longer aligns with national interests.

It is worth noting that if such an office had existed during the previous administration, when extrajudicial killings and public massacres occurred with impunity, many of those crimes might have been properly investigated, documented, and prosecuted, it said.

The CAO statement said, "Our commitment to human rights today must be rooted in justice, not ideology."

"The government considers this partnership an opportunity to strengthen our institutions and enhance protections for our citizens, guided by our values, shaped by our laws, and accountable to our people," it added.