UN following Yunus's case 'very closely': UN chief's spokesperson

The UN team in Bangladesh is very closely observing the developments regarding the case of Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus, said a UN spokesman.

"Our country team in Bangladesh continues to follow that case very closely," said Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, at a briefing on Wednesday.

He said Professor Yunus is a dear friend of the United Nations throughout his career, and his work has been critical to the development work they do today.

On January 1, the Third Labour Court of Dhaka sentenced Muhammad Yunus and three other top officials of Grameen Telecom to six months in jail in a case filed by the government over labour law violations.

Yunus is the chairman of Grameen Telecom, while the three others are its directors Ashraful Hassan, Nurjahan Begum and M Shahjahan.

Soon after the verdict, the same court granted bail to all four for a month, following separate bail pleas.

Prof Muhammad Yunus alleged that he and his colleagues are living in fear because of the "unlawful" takeover of offices at the Grameen Telecom Bhaban by a group of outsiders on February 12.

A group of people, claiming to be affiliated with Grameen Bank, barged into the Grameen Telecom Bhaban, and said the current board of Grameen Bank appointed seven directors, including the chairman, for Grameen Kalyan and Grameen Telecom, two social business ventures established by Yunus.

Stephane was also asked if the UN will call for the release of the thousands of opposition party members arrested ahead of the national elections on January 7.

The spokesman said the UN has been very consistent and continues to call for the release of all those who may have been detained from merely expressing themselves peacefully.