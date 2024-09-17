UN fact-finding mission to begin work soon: foreign adviser

Interim govt to provide assistance if fact-finding team wants it

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said today that the UN fact-finding mission into human rights violations in July-August will begin work soon and that the interim government would provide assistance if the team wanted.

"They [UN team] want to avoid publicity as they want to work neutrally. We also want to see to it that they can work neutrally. We won't interfere," he told reporters at the foreign ministry, adding that the team had a courtesy meeting with him and told him that they would soon start their work in Bangladesh.

The fact-finding mission is not a criminal investigation and is conducted independently of any national criminal justice process, said the UN Human Rights Office.

The fact-finding process is strictly confidential. The team will not be conducting any media interviews during the investigation phase.

"We appeal for respect for the confidentiality of the fact-finding process," said a spokesperson at the UN Human Rights Office.

At the invitation of the interim government, a UN Human Rights Office fact-finding team is conducting an independent and impartial investigation into alleged human rights violations that took place between July 1 and August 15 this year, arising from the recent protests.

