UN, EU, US call for restraint

UK for ensuring democracy; Indian cabinet body briefs Modi

The United States has commended Bangladesh Army for its restraint yesterday and urged that formation of an interim government be democratic after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country.

"The United States has long called for respecting democratic rights in Bangladesh, and we urge that the interim government formation be democratic and inclusive. We commend the army for the restraint they have showed today [Monday]," a White House spokesperson said yesterday.

The White House and the State Department separately urged parties to refrain from violence and restore peace at the earliest, reports Reuters.

A State Department spokesperson said Washington welcomed the announcement that an interim government will be formed.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also urged the establishment of a balanced interim government in Bangladesh that could set up swift democratic elections.

"PM Hasina's violent reaction to legitimate protests made her continued rule untenable. I applaud the brave protestors and demand justice for those killed," Schumer, a Democrat, posted on social media platform X.

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) that briefed him on the situation unfolding in Bangladesh, reports the Hindustan Times.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Principal Secretary to PM PK Mishra, Research and Analysis Wing chief Ravi Sinha and Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka were present.

Jaishankar briefed Modi, and Rahul Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, on the emerging situation in Bangladesh.

Quoting diplomatic sources, a PTI report said Hasina landed at the Hindon airbase near Delhi in a C-130J military transport aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force and met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

Hasina, who plans to head to London to seek asylum, has been moved to a safe location but she was unlikely to leave India last night, the report said.

She is likely to meet her daughter Saima Wazed, who is based in Delhi. Saima is working as the World Health Organisation's regional director for South-East Asia.

REACTIONS FROM RUSSIA, UN, EU

The Russian foreign ministry yesterday said Moscow operates on the premise that changes in the Bangladesh government constitute an "internal affair" of that country.

"However, we look forward to the internal political processes in that friendly country returning to the constitutional norms as soon as possible," said the Russian embassy in Dhaka quoting its foreign ministry, reports UNB.

United Nations spokesman Farhan Haq yesterday said, "We continue to call for calm and restraint and to urge all parties to respect the right to peaceful assembly and expression."

The UN official urged the security forces to protect those out on the streets.

The European Union has called for an orderly and peaceful transition towards a democratically elected government in Bangladesh, in full respect of human rights and democratic principles.

In a statement after the resignation of Hasina, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Joseph Borrell yesterday called for calm and restraint.

He said the EU is closely monitoring the events unfolding in Bangladesh that witnessed over 300 deaths amid the anti-quota protests since early July.

"The EU is saddened by the tragic loss of life during the protests in recent days."

Borrell said the EU takes note of the assurances given by General Waker-Uz-Zaman that the situation will be handled in a peaceful manner, and that all unlawful killings will be impartially investigated.

"Accountability for human rights violations is crucial. Those who have been arbitrarily detained should be released immediately," he said.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson said they are deeply concerned by the recent violence in Bangladesh, which escalated in recent days, reports Reuters.

The very significant loss of life, including of students, children and law enforcement officers, is completely unacceptable, he said, adding that the right to peaceful protest must be protected and never subject to violence.

"We call on the authorities to release all peaceful protesters and ensure due process is followed for those charged and prosecuted.

"We hope that swift action is taken to ensure that democracy prevails and accelerate the process towards peace and security to the people in Bangladesh," the spokesperson said.

A German foreign ministry spokesperson declined to comment on the latest developments in Bangladesh, saying it is "important that Bangladesh continue on its democratic path".

A spokesperson for H&M, the world's second-largest fashion retailer, which has many suppliers in Bangladesh, said: "We are concerned about the developments and the violence and hope for a peaceful agreement. Our teams on the ground are continuously monitoring the developments."

Clothing manufacturer Hula Global, which serves major US store chains, said it had re-directed its apparel orders from Bangladesh to India for the rest of the year because of the unrest.