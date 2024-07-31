UN, EU call for thorough probe into the killings

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remains concerned by emerging reports of excessive use of force by security forces and credible evidence of human rights violations in Bangladesh during the quota reform protest, said his spokesperson.

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Joseph Borrell also expressed grave concern at the announcement of a "shoot-on-sight policy" and unlawful killings perpetrated in recent days by the authorities in Bangladesh.

They demanded a thorough investigation into the killings and holding accountable those responsible.

The government put the death toll in the violence at 150.

But according to The Daily Star's count, at least 163 people were killed.

However, the death toll from the violence between agitators, law enforcers, Border Guard Bangladesh members, and ruling party activists, could be much higher as The Daily Star could not reach many hospitals, where dozens of critically injured patients were taken.

Also, many families reportedly collected the bodies of their loved ones from the scene, and this newspaper could not contact those families.

The Daily Star's count of the victims is based solely on hospital and police sources.

Besides, law enforcers have arrested over 10,000 people in connection with the violence and destruction of properties.

During a regular briefing in New York on Monday, UN secretary-general's Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said Guterres reiterated his call for all acts of violence to be investigated promptly, transparently, and impartially, and for those responsible to be held to account.

The secretary-general remains deeply concerned about the situation in Bangladesh and notes reports of the resumption of student protests and reiterates his call for calm and restraint.

"The secretary-general is concerned about reported mass arrests of thousands of young people and political opposition in connection with the current student movement. He underscores the importance of due process and the right to freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly.

"We continue to raise our concerns about the situation in the country with relevant authorities, both in the capital, Dhaka, and here in New York, and we count on Bangladesh to respect and uphold human rights, including as a top troop contributing country to United Nations peacekeeping missions."

He said the UN took note of the statements by Bangladesh authorities that UN-marked vehicles are no longer being deployed within Bangladesh.

Earlier, following a UN statement on the use of UN-marked vehicles during the violence in Bangladesh, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud had said such vehicles were mistakenly used. Later, the UN marks were erased.

Bangladesh is a top troop contributing country to the UN peace missions, Guterres said, reminding that the equipment marked with UN insignia is used only when peacekeepers perform mandated tasks during peacekeeping operations.

Meanwhile, EU High Representative Joseph Borrell in a statement said yesterday that in the margins of the ASEAN Regional Forum Ministerial Meeting in Laos on July 27, he conveyed to the representative of Bangladesh and former foreign minister AK Abdul Momen his grave concern at the announcement of a "shoot-on-sight policy" and unlawful killings perpetrated in recent days by the authorities in Bangladesh.

"I'm also deeply concerned by the killings of law enforcement officers, violence, torture, mass arrests, and damage to property that have taken place."

He said these acts must be thoroughly investigated and those responsible brought to justice.

"There must be full accountability for the numerous instances of use of excessive and lethal force by the law enforcement authorities against protesters and others, including journalists and young children. The thousands arrested must receive due process."

"We will follow closely the actions of the authorities in the context of this crisis and ... expect all human rights to be fully respected," Borrell said.

The EU is Bangladesh's largest export destination, with about $30 billion a year. It has been providing duty-free access to Bangladesh as LDC. However, as the country graduates out of LDC by 2026, the duty-free facility will not be abolished.

The country can enjoy similar privileges after 2026 under another scheme called GSP Plus, which will, however, require conditions on human rights, labour rights, democracy, and environment.