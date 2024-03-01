UN closely following Yunus case

Says spokesperson for UN secy-general

The UN country team is closely following the case against Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus, Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General said at a briefing at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday.

"Our country team in Bangladesh continues to follow that [Yunus's] case very closely."

He said Professor Yunus has been a dear friend of the United Nations throughout his career, and his work has been critical to the development work they do.

On January 1, the Third Labour Court of Dhaka sentenced Muhammad Yunus and three other top officials of Grameen Telecom to six months' jail in a case filed by the government over labour law violations.

Prof Yunus is the chairman of Grameen Telecom, while the three others are its directors Ashraful Hassan, Nurjahan Begum and M Shahjahan. Soon after the verdict, the same court granted bail to all four for one month, following separate bail pleas.

The Nobel laureate alleged that he and his colleagues are living in fear because of the "unlawful" takeover of offices at the Grameen Telecom Bhaban by a group of outsiders.

On February 12, some people, claiming to be affiliated with Grameen Bank, barged into the Grameen Telecom Bhaban. They said the current board of Grameen Bank appointed seven directors, including the chairman, for Grameen Kalyan and Grameen Telecom -- two social business ventures established by Yunus.

Stéphane was also asked if the UN will call for the release of the thousands of opposition party members arrested ahead of the national elections on January 7, to which he said, "The UN has been very consistent and continues to call for the release of all those who may have been detained for merely expressing themselves peacefully."